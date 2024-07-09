Left Menu

Railway Guard Injured in Unfortunate Train Accident Due to Faulty Handle

A railway guard, Y Durga Prasad, sustained serious injuries after falling from a moving train in the Vijayawada Division when the handle of his coach door broke. The incident, which occurred during an 'all right' signal exchange with another train, highlights critical safety concerns in railway operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:37 IST
Railway Guard Injured in Unfortunate Train Accident Due to Faulty Handle
  • Country:
  • India

A railway guard was gravely injured after he fell from a moving train in the Vijayawada Division. The accident occurred when the handle of his coach door broke while he was exchanging an 'all right' signal with another oncoming train, officials reported on Tuesday.

Nusrat Mandrupkar, a public relations officer of the Vijayawada Division in the South Central Railway, explained that the incident took place on July 7. The mishap occurred when the Howrah SF Express (train number 12864) was between Rajahmundry and Samalkot. The guard, Y Durga Prasad, leaned out of the door to show the green flag to the other train, which is a safety protocol to signal that the route is clear.

The crew of the Howrah SF Express realized Prasad was missing only after reaching Samalkot. Another train's crew had reported that the guard hadn't exchanged the 'all right' signal. A search operation was launched, and Prasad was found unconscious along the rail tracks. He was rushed to a hospital and is currently on ventilator support, with his condition closely monitored by senior railway officials.

Railway authorities stated that this incident should serve as a warning for train guards about the dangers of leaning out of moving trains. Signals can be safely exchanged by standing at the coach door and waving the green flag or light, without leaning out. This safety measure is regularly communicated to passengers as well.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024