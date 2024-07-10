Left Menu

Global Markets React to Federal Reserve Chair's Inflation Remarks

Markets experienced gains, particularly in Europe, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's encouraging remarks on inflation. The U.S. dollar strengthened, influenced by speculation around interest rate cuts. The financial climate was energized with expectations of potential easing by the Fed, particularly in September, driving investor sentiment.

Markets experienced gains on Wednesday, particularly in European travel and leisure shares, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on inflation raised hopes for imminent U.S. rate cuts. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.2% by 0740 GMT.

Investors have been closely watching for signs of interest-rate cuts, with speculation dominating global markets. While the New Zealand dollar slid following its central bank's decision to hold its cash rate steady, the Australian dollar rallied against its New Zealand counterpart on inflation concerns.

Meanwhile, expectations for a Fed easing cycle likely to commence in September have energized previously sluggish stocks, with Powell noting that the U.S. is no longer an overheating economy. U.S. rate-cut expectations did little to sway the dollar's strength, though inflation data and other economic reports due soon will remain critical indicators.

