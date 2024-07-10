Left Menu

Bosphorus Traffic Halted Due to Tugboat Operation Failure

Traffic in Turkey's Bosphorus strait was suspended after a tugboat experienced an operational failure during the towing of a ship at the northern entrance. The shipping agent Tribeca reported that two additional tugboats were dispatched to address the issue.

  • Turkey

Traffic was suspended in Turkey's Bosphorus on Wednesday after a tugboat experienced an operational failure during the towing of a ship at the northern entrance of the strait, shipping agent Tribeca reported.

In response to the incident, two additional tugboats were dispatched to assist with the situation, according to the agency.

The interruption underscores the critical nature of maritime operations and the potential impacts of equipment failures on international shipping routes.

