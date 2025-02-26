Diplomatic Discourse in Istanbul: No Political or Security Discussions

On Thursday, U.S. and Russian officials are set to convene in Istanbul, but crucially, they won't address any political or security issues. This development was confirmed on Wednesday by a U.S. Embassy official based in Ankara.

Significantly, the ongoing war in Ukraine is not slated for discussion during this meeting, underscoring the session's non-political nature.

Instead, the agenda will concentrate on operational concerns that impact the diplomatic missions of both nations, according to the embassy's representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)