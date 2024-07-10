Left Menu

Woman and Drunk Man Injured After Falling from Train in Telangana

A 25-year-old woman sustained injuries after falling from a train in Miryalguda, Telangana, following alleged misconduct by a drunk man. Both individuals fell from the train and were hospitalized. The woman’s husband filed a complaint while the man claimed the fall was accidental due to a sudden brake application. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman was injured after allegedly falling from a train in Miryalguda, Telangana, following misconduct by an intoxicated man in the same coach.

The incident happened aboard the Visakha Express as it was passing the Miryalaguda Railway station. Both the woman and the man, in his 30s, fell from the sleeper coach and sustained injuries. They were admitted to different hospitals and are now safe, according to Government Railway Police officials.

The woman, a private school teacher from Hyderabad, was traveling solo to Srikakulam after boarding the train at Secunderabad. Her husband filed a police complaint alleging the drunken man misbehaved and inappropriately touched her as she returned from the washroom, resulting in both falling from the train. However, the man, found in an inebriated state, claimed that a sudden brake application caused the fall when he tried to catch the woman.

Law enforcement officials responded swiftly after receiving information from passengers and transported the injured to hospitals. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

