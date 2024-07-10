Indians Embrace Global Adventures: Surging International Travel and Uber Usage Reported

Indian tourists have embraced international travel with newfound enthusiasm over the past two years, according to a new report by ride-hailing platform Uber released on Wednesday. The report revealed that Indians traveled to nearly 1,000 cities across 68 countries, significantly broadening their horizons. Notably, their top destinations remained consistent in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The report also indicated that the summer holiday period, coinciding with school and college breaks, emerged as the prime time for these adventures. Interestingly, May 2023 outpaced June 2022 as the most popular month for overseas travel, marking a shift in vacation timing. While abroad, Indians traveled longer distances, averaging 25% more than their domestic trips. Their Uber journeys spanned 21 different products, from premium electric vehicles like Comfort Electric to multimodal transit options that integrate trains and other mass transit modes, alongside the ubiquitous UberX.

The report underscores a significant increase in the number of Indians using Uber internationally, with 2023 seeing Indian travelers ranking second only to Americans in terms of app usage abroad. This ongoing summer travel season is expected to see Indians surpass records set in previous years, the report predicted.

Moreover, many frequently visited countries support peer-to-peer ridesharing, allowing individuals to use personal vehicles for Uber rides. This phenomenon highlights the global appeal of the gig economy and India's adaptability to diverse transportation options. Commenting on this trend, Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said, 'Indians have been breaking all travel records over the past couple of years, and it's heartwarming to see how Uber continues to be their trusted last-mile partner. Be it familiarity when landing in a new city or safety when riding late at night, it's a huge mark of trust for us to see Indians book an Uber for their overseas travels.'

