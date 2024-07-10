Left Menu

AIBOC's 13th Triennial General Council Meeting Highlights Major Banking Sector Issues

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation concluded its 13th council meeting in Guwahati, attended by 1,100 delegates. Key discussions included the public sector's role and banking challenges. Balachandra PM and Rupam Roy were re-elected as leaders. A significant report titled 'Where is My Interest Rate?' was released.

All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) (Image: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation's (AIBOC) 13th Triennial General Council Meeting concluded in Guwahati, drawing nearly 1,100 delegates representing officers from Scheduled Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, and Private Sector Banks across India.

On the event's final day, elections were held, re-electing Balachandra PM as President and Rupam Roy as General Secretary, along with other office bearers. The meeting, which began on July 7 at Srimanta Shankardeva International Auditorium, tackled pivotal issues in the banking sector.

MV Rao, Chairman of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), addressed attendees, sharing updates on banking sector developments, achievements, and challenges. A report titled 'Where is My Interest Rate?', published by AIBOC and the Centre for Financial Accountability, was also released, offering a critical view of the Indian banking landscape.

General Secretary Rupam Roy highlighted the importance of the public sector in national progress and discussed concerns such as higher interest rates burdening common citizens, the subsidization of corporate loans, diminishing small credits, and understaffing in Public Sector Banks.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

