Radiohead Demands ICE to Remove Unauthorized Song Use in Promo Video

British rock band Radiohead has called for the removal of an ICE promotional video that uses their song 'Let Down' without permission. The band's stance coincides with widespread criticism of ICE's practices during Trump's immigration crackdown. Human rights advocates and celebrities highlight concerns about ICE's tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British rock legends Radiohead have demanded the removal of a promotional video by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency that featured their song 'Let Down' without consent.

The video, meant to serve as propaganda for ICE's controversial practices under President Donald Trump's administration, was released last week and includes a soundtrack of Radiohead's song mixed with a montage highlighting violent incidents attributed to undocumented immigrants. Radiohead expressed frustration with the use of their music for governmental propaganda, especially suggestions connecting immigration with violence, and emphasized their commitment to ensuring their creative work is not exploited without permission.

The unauthorized use of the song has sparked further debate over ICE's tactics. Many rights groups criticize the agency for creating fear among immigrants and question the ethical implications of attaching music to such charged political content. In recent years, ICE has been consistently under fire from activists, with concerns ranging from free speech issues to violations against human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

