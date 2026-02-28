Koepka and Silverman Shine at PGA National's Cognizant Classic
Brooks Koepka and Ben Silverman advance to the weekend at PGA National's Cognizant Classic. Koepka adjusted his putting to shoot 5-under, while Silverman seized an alternate spot, scoring 3-under. Austin Smotherman led with dramatic putts, and other participants like A.J. Ewart made significant strides, making for an exciting tournament.
Brooks Koepka and Ben Silverman made notable strides in the second round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National, ensuring their return on Saturday. Koepka impressed with a 5-under 66, drastically improving his score with key adjustments in putting despite challenges with driving and iron play.
Silverman, who stepped in as an alternate, seized his opportunity, finishing with a commendable 3-under 67. The dramatic Friday round also highlighted Austin Smotherman, who maintained his lead with a remarkable 55-foot birdie putt, and A.J. Ewart, who scored a 7-under 64.
As the tournament unfolds, Koepka and Silverman look forward to the heightened competitiveness, with Silverman savoring the chance to compete among seasoned and high-caliber players. The event promises further excitement as golfers navigate the challenges of PGA National.
