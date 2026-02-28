Left Menu

Celebrating Discovery: National Science Day Sparks Innovation

Mamata Banerjee extends greetings on National Science Day, honoring scientists and students. Celebrated annually on February 28, the day commemorates the discovery of the Raman Effect by C V Raman, promoting scientific interest and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 09:28 IST
On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt congratulations to scientists, researchers, and students in celebration of National Science Day.

In an official post on X, she highlighted the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the crucial role of scientific pursuits and innovations.

National Science Day, observed every February 28, commemorates Indian physicist C V Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect, aiming to foster a scientific temper and inspire interest in science among citizens, especially the younger generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

