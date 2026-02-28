Celebrating Discovery: National Science Day Sparks Innovation

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her heartfelt congratulations to scientists, researchers, and students in celebration of National Science Day.

In an official post on X, she highlighted the significance of the occasion, emphasizing the crucial role of scientific pursuits and innovations.

National Science Day, observed every February 28, commemorates Indian physicist C V Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect, aiming to foster a scientific temper and inspire interest in science among citizens, especially the younger generation.

