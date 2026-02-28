Mexico's World Cup Preparations Under FIFA Scrutiny

FIFA representatives are poised to visit Mexico soon to scrutinize security and mobility arrangements as the country gears up to co-host the World Cup, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The visit follows intense scrutiny amid violent unrest triggered by the army's killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, which led to 70 fatalities.

Despite these concerns, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed "full confidence" in Mexico's hosting capabilities during a phone conversation with Sheinbaum. She affirmed Infantino's assurance in a public briefing, emphasizing ongoing efforts to address lingering security challenges and urging confidence in established safety measures.

The security situation in Guadalajara remains particularly delicate, causing World Aquatics to cancel a Diving World Cup event near the city. Meanwhile, infrastructure projects to improve mobility in the three host cities, including Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, are ongoing, highlighting the logistical needs tied to the major sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)