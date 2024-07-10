Opposition MPs Rally for Better Working Conditions for Train Drivers

Over 17 Members of Parliament from various opposition parties have written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting numerous challenges faced by train drivers, resulting in red-signal overshoots and accidents.

In response, Vaishnaw stated on social media that the opposition is spreading misinformation to demotivate loco pilots. He mentioned that duty hours have decreased to less than eight hours as of June 2024, and air conditioning has been installed in 7000 loco cabs and nearly all running rooms.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) brought these issues to MPs' attention, leading five to write individual letters and twelve to submit a joint note demanding enhanced facilities and adequate rest for train drivers. Loco pilots from the South Zone protested for 28 days from June 1, 2024, to secure a weekly rest period totaling 46 hours, supported by a Karnataka High Court order.

