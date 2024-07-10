Left Menu

Bengaluru Eyes Second International Airport by 2033 to Boost Passenger Capacity

Infrastructure Minister MB Patil announces plans for a second international airport in Bengaluru, anticipated to handle 100 million passengers annually by 2033. A high-level committee will decide on the site's location, essential to meet the city's growing demands and improve connectivity.

Updated: 10-07-2024 20:23 IST
MB Patil, Minister for Infrastructure, Karnataka (Image: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address Bengaluru's escalating need for an additional international airport, Infrastructure Minister MB Patil confirmed on Wednesday the construction of a second airport capable of accommodating 100 million passengers annually. During a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Patil highlighted that a land area of approximately 4,500-5,000 acres is essential for the new project.

Patil explained that a high-level committee would evaluate multiple factors to make a final decision on the location. 'Currently, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is the third busiest in India, following Mumbai and Delhi, with an annual capacity to manage 52 million passengers and 0.71 million tonnes of cargo,' he stated. 'Future expansions could uplift these numbers to 110 million passengers and 1.10 million tonnes of cargo, but KIA will hit its peak capacity by 2035, necessitating another airport.'

Addressing concerns about Tamil Nadu's plan to build an airport at Hosur, Patil expressed confidence that it wouldn't impact Karnataka's initiatives. 'Ecological considerations, connectivity aspects like highways, trains, and metro services, as well as passenger load and industrial growth, are pivotal,' he elaborated. Potential sites include Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Magadi, Doddaballapura, Dabaspete, and Tumakuru, with the exclusivity clause with BIAL expiring in 2033, paving the way for the new airport.

'Mumbai and Delhi have second airports 35-40 km from the city, and we aim for similar convenience,' assured Patil, emphasizing the growth and livability improvements for Bengaluru. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with Union Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy to bolster Karnataka's industrial sector, including welcoming semiconductor manufacturing units. 'We plan to meet Kumaraswamy soon to present our proposal and extend full cooperation,' he added.

