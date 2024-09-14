Himachal Pradesh Struggles with Heavy Rainfall: 156 Roads Closed, Significant Casualties Reported

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing the closure of 156 roads, including the crucial National Highway 5, affecting the movement of vehicles on Saturday morning.

According to meteorological reports, Katula recorded the highest rainfall at 78.5 mm. Significant rainfall was also recorded in other areas, with Palampur, Baijnath, Mandi, and Dharamshala seeing noteworthy figures.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported landslides and flash floods resulting in road closures across several districts. The ongoing rains have disrupted 383 power and water supply schemes. The monsoon season, since its onset on June 27, has left 168 people dead, 30 missing, and caused financial losses amounting to Rs 1,324 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)