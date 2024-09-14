Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Struggles with Heavy Rainfall: 156 Roads Closed, Significant Casualties Reported

Heavy rainfall has led to the closure of 156 roads, including National Highway 5, in Himachal Pradesh. The region has experienced significant rainfall, resulting in landslides and substantial damage. Since the monsoon onset, 168 individuals have died, with 30 still missing and financial losses standing at Rs 1,324 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:58 IST
Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing the closure of 156 roads, including the crucial National Highway 5, affecting the movement of vehicles on Saturday morning.

According to meteorological reports, Katula recorded the highest rainfall at 78.5 mm. Significant rainfall was also recorded in other areas, with Palampur, Baijnath, Mandi, and Dharamshala seeing noteworthy figures.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reported landslides and flash floods resulting in road closures across several districts. The ongoing rains have disrupted 383 power and water supply schemes. The monsoon season, since its onset on June 27, has left 168 people dead, 30 missing, and caused financial losses amounting to Rs 1,324 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

