Navigating UK's Changing Immigration Landscape with Self-Sponsorship Visas

As the UK's immigration policies evolve, A Y & J Solicitors, a London-based legal firm, offers a pragmatic solution: the Self-Sponsorship visa. While the Skilled Worker visa remains a strong option, rising salary thresholds are pricing out many hopeful candidates from the UK labor market.

The Self-Sponsorship visa, pioneered by A Y & J Solicitors, has already facilitated the migration of over 100 individuals. Yash Dubal, Director and Senior Immigration Associate, asserts, 'Self-sponsorship applies to people who genuinely want to set up their own British business, which they can legally do. When this is done, they can sponsor themselves for a Skilled Worker visa.'

The Skilled Worker visa, notably the largest work visa category, saw a significant issuance decline in 2024 due to elevated salary thresholds impacting lower-paying industries like hospitality. In contrast, Indian nationals continue to lead in acquiring Skilled Worker visas, especially in health care. The changing landscape underscores the importance of professional expertise in navigating visa applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)