Russian Strategic Bombers Conduct Major Ocean-24 Drills

Two pairs of Russian strategic bombers conducted training flights over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea and the East Siberian Sea on Sunday as part of the Ocean-24 drills, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing Russian Defence Ministry.

Both missions involved simulating air strikes using air-launched cruise missiles against 'critical facilities of the conditional enemy.'

The Ocean-2024 drills are the biggest since the Soviet era and will run until Sept. 16 across a vast area including parts of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Mediterranean, Baltic and Caspian seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)