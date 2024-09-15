Russian Strategic Bombers Conduct Major Ocean-24 Drills
Two pairs of Russian strategic bombers executed training flights over the Chukchi and East Siberian seas, simulating air strikes with cruise missiles. These maneuvers are part of the extensive Ocean-24 drills, the largest since the Soviet era, covering various global waters until September 16.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Two pairs of Russian strategic bombers conducted training flights over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea and the East Siberian Sea on Sunday as part of the Ocean-24 drills, state-run TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing Russian Defence Ministry.
Both missions involved simulating air strikes using air-launched cruise missiles against 'critical facilities of the conditional enemy.'
The Ocean-2024 drills are the biggest since the Soviet era and will run until Sept. 16 across a vast area including parts of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans and the Mediterranean, Baltic and Caspian seas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement