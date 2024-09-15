HDFC Bank's Transformative CSR Initiative 'Parivartan' Targets Empowering 5 Lakh Farmers by 2025
HDFC Bank aims to boost incomes of 5 lakh marginal farmers earning less than Rs 60,000 annually by 2025 through its CSR initiative, Parivartan. The program includes skill training, irrigation projects, and scholarships. Since 2014, Parivartan has aligned with nine UN SDGs, focusing on sustainable development in rural areas.
- Country:
- India
HDFC Bank is on a mission to enhance the lives of 5 lakh marginal farmers earning less than Rs 60,000 annually by 2025 through its CSR initiative 'Parivartan'.
Launched in 2014, Parivartan aims to contribute to socio-economic development in India, actively operating in 28 states and 8 Union Territories. With over Rs 5,100 crore spent on CSR over the last decade, the initiative focuses on sustainable livelihoods and real-life changes.
HDFC Bank also plans to provide skill training for 2 lakh individuals, irrigate 2 lakh acres of unirrigated land, and offer scholarships to 25,000 underprivileged students. Alongside these efforts, the bank aims to become carbon neutral by 2031-32, incorporating renewable energy in its operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet Approves Rs 14,235 Crore Package for Farmers' Welfare and Income Enhancement
Wockhardt Denies Congress Allegations Over SEBI Chairperson's Rental Income
The Role of Income Growth in Mitigating Food Insecurity Despite Inflation Pressures
Jain Irrigation Partners with SKUAST-Kashmir for Smart Farming Solutions
India Lifts Minimum Export Price on Basmati Rice to Boost Farmer Incomes