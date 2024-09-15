HDFC Bank's Transformative CSR Initiative 'Parivartan' Targets Empowering 5 Lakh Farmers by 2025

HDFC Bank is on a mission to enhance the lives of 5 lakh marginal farmers earning less than Rs 60,000 annually by 2025 through its CSR initiative 'Parivartan'.

Launched in 2014, Parivartan aims to contribute to socio-economic development in India, actively operating in 28 states and 8 Union Territories. With over Rs 5,100 crore spent on CSR over the last decade, the initiative focuses on sustainable livelihoods and real-life changes.

HDFC Bank also plans to provide skill training for 2 lakh individuals, irrigate 2 lakh acres of unirrigated land, and offer scholarships to 25,000 underprivileged students. Alongside these efforts, the bank aims to become carbon neutral by 2031-32, incorporating renewable energy in its operations.

