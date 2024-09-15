Left Menu

Air Canada Strikes Tentative Deal with Pilots' Union, Averts Strike

Air Canada has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with its pilots' union, averting a strike and avoiding major disruptions. The deal, pending a ratification vote, promises significant pay increases and improved benefits for the 5,200 pilots represented by ALPA. Final terms remain confidential.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air Canada has reached a tentative, last-minute deal with its pilots' union over a new four-year collective agreement, ending a stand-off over pay and benefits and averting a near-term strike or lockout. The airline was preparing to progressively cancel flights over three days and to completely shut down its operations as early as Sept. 18.

Flights will now run as usual. Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, which operate nearly 670 flights per day carrying about 110,000 daily passengers as well as freight, have reached a confidential agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents more than 5,200 pilots, pending a ratification vote expected to be completed over the next month.

The new agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada's pilot group while providing a framework for future growth, according to the carrier. If approved by ALPA members, the deal would be backdated to run from Sept. 30, 2023, to Sept. 29, 2027.

