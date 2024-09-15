Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Launch 'Vande Metro' and Multiple Development Projects During Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's first 'Vande Metro' service on his visit to Gujarat. Other activities include launching several Vande Bharat trains, opening the RE-INVEST 2024 summit, and laying the foundation for development projects worth over Rs. 8,000 crore. An ambitious housing project under PMAY will also commence.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:44 IST


  
  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off India's first 'Vande Metro' service, connecting Bhuj and Ahmedabad, during his visit to Gujarat on Monday. This event also includes the inauguration of several Vande Bharat trains on key routes such as Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, and Nagpur-Secunderabad.

Among his other crucial engagements, the prime minister will inaugurate the RE-INVEST 2024 summit in Gandhinagar, aiming to bolster renewable energy investments. Modi will also lay the foundation stones for multiple developmental projects in Ahmedabad valued at over Rs. 8,000 crore.

In addition, the prime minister will launch the Single Window IT System for the International Financial Services Centres Authority and kick-start significant housing projects under the PMAY scheme. The visit underscores Modi's continued focus on infrastructure and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

