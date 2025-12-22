Revolutionizing Rail Safety: Concord's Landmark Indian Railways Order

Concord Control Systems Limited has been awarded a Rs 139.32 crore contract by Indian Railways to supply a state-of-the-art locomotive wireless control system. This development was announced by the company on Monday.

This substantial order involves the installation and commissioning of critical technology designed to enhance safety across locomotive operations. The project, granted to Advanced Rail Controls Private Limited (a subsidiary of Concord), is set to be executed within an 18-month timeframe.

Nitin Jain, Joint Managing Director at Concord, hailed the order as a transformative step in modernizing Indian Railways. He emphasized the company's commitment to delivering advanced technology solutions that align with the nation's infrastructure goals, boosting safety, efficiency, and reliability in rail operations.