Minister Piyush Goyal to Launch Innovative BHASKAR Initiative

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to launch the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative, which will act as a central hub for startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies to collaborate and accelerate growth.

According to an official statement, BHASKAR will enhance collaboration among key stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The platform will offer unique features, such as centralized resource access, personalized identification, enhanced discoverability, and support for India's global brand.

The initiative aims to create the world's largest digital registry for stakeholders in the startup ecosystem, bridging gaps between startups and other stakeholders, facilitating seamless interaction, and enabling more efficient scaling. With powerful search features, BHASKAR will ensure users can easily locate relevant resources and opportunities, thus driving India's emergence as a global leader in entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)