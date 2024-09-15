Left Menu

Minister Piyush Goyal to Launch Innovative BHASKAR Initiative

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will launch the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR), a platform that serves as a hub for startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies to collaborate and accelerate growth. BHASKAR aims to build the world's largest digital registry for startup ecosystem stakeholders, providing resources and supporting India's global brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:16 IST
Minister Piyush Goyal to Launch Innovative BHASKAR Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to launch the Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative, which will act as a central hub for startups, investors, service providers, and government bodies to collaborate and accelerate growth.

According to an official statement, BHASKAR will enhance collaboration among key stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The platform will offer unique features, such as centralized resource access, personalized identification, enhanced discoverability, and support for India's global brand.

The initiative aims to create the world's largest digital registry for stakeholders in the startup ecosystem, bridging gaps between startups and other stakeholders, facilitating seamless interaction, and enabling more efficient scaling. With powerful search features, BHASKAR will ensure users can easily locate relevant resources and opportunities, thus driving India's emergence as a global leader in entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024