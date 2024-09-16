ECODRIVE Unveils New Brand Identity Emphasizing Sustainability and Innovation

New Delhi, India — Sept. 16, 2024: ECODRIVE, a leader in sustainable and innovative film solutions, proudly announces a significant brand overhaul, reinforcing its commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability, and advanced technology. This transformation reflects ECODRIVE's growth and aligns with its vision to become a global leader in energy-efficient film products, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

"This rebranding reflects ECODRIVE's growth and our sharpened focus on delivering cutting-edge film solutions that help our customers save energy, enhance safety, and elevate aesthetics," said Pavitpal Singh Kohli, Founder and CEO of ECODRIVE. "Our new identity allows us to better communicate our value to a global audience as we continue revolutionizing how buildings interact with energy." A New Identity Rooted in Innovation and Sustainability The brand overhaul introduces a fresh logo, an updated visual identity, and a revamped product portfolio designed to serve a broader market.

ECODRIVE's product range includes five specialized categories: EcoBuild for heat reduction and energy savings, EcoVision for heat reduction while maintaining clarity, EcoDeco for enhanced aesthetics and privacy, EcoShield for anti-shatter protection, and EcoUnicity for niche applications like projection films and whiteboards. This rebranding comes as the company prepares for expanded market penetration, initially launching its new sales partner model in the NCR region before scaling across India and internationally.

