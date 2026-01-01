Left Menu

Deadly Drone Strike Hits Kherson New Year Celebrations

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, reported a Ukrainian drone strike on a hotel and cafe during New Year celebrations in Khorly, killing 24 and injuring over 50. The village is near the Crimean peninsula. Reuters could not verify the governor's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-01-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:46 IST
Deadly Drone Strike Hits Kherson New Year Celebrations
  • Country:
  • Russia

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, announced on Thursday that a devastating Ukrainian drone strike claimed at least 24 lives and injured more than 50 people. The attack targeted a hotel and cafe where New Year celebrations were underway.

According to Saldo, the strike occurred in Khorly, a coastal village near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. This region has been a focal point of tension amid ongoing conflicts.

While Saldo's claims have yet to be independently verified, the reported incident highlights the ongoing unrest in the area and raises concerns over civilian safety during high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes, High Scores: A Week in Sports News

High-Stakes, High Scores: A Week in Sports News

 Global
2
Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 183.86 Crore for Pongal Bonuses

Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 183.86 Crore for Pongal Bonuses

 India
3
Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

 India
4
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fatal Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fatal Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026