Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, announced on Thursday that a devastating Ukrainian drone strike claimed at least 24 lives and injured more than 50 people. The attack targeted a hotel and cafe where New Year celebrations were underway.

According to Saldo, the strike occurred in Khorly, a coastal village near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. This region has been a focal point of tension amid ongoing conflicts.

While Saldo's claims have yet to be independently verified, the reported incident highlights the ongoing unrest in the area and raises concerns over civilian safety during high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)