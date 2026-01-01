Deadly Drone Strike Hits Kherson New Year Celebrations
Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed governor of Kherson, reported a Ukrainian drone strike on a hotel and cafe during New Year celebrations in Khorly, killing 24 and injuring over 50. The village is near the Crimean peninsula. Reuters could not verify the governor's claims.
Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, announced on Thursday that a devastating Ukrainian drone strike claimed at least 24 lives and injured more than 50 people. The attack targeted a hotel and cafe where New Year celebrations were underway.
According to Saldo, the strike occurred in Khorly, a coastal village near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula. This region has been a focal point of tension amid ongoing conflicts.
While Saldo's claims have yet to be independently verified, the reported incident highlights the ongoing unrest in the area and raises concerns over civilian safety during high-profile events.
