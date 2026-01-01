Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Jumps Ship: Political Implications Ahead of BMC Polls

In a surprising political move, Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth, a deputy leader within Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), has announced her resignation from the party. This change in allegiance comes at a critical time as the BMC elections draw near.

Devrukhkar-Sheth, who was closely associated with Aaditya Thackeray in the party's initiatives, is set to join the BJP. Her decision marks a notable shift in the political landscape, potentially influencing voter dynamics in the upcoming elections.

The announcement of her switch to the BJP will be officially made in the presence of the party's state president, Ravindra Chavan, signaling a strategic realignment ahead of the BMC polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)