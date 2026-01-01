Manipur's New Year Call: A Commitment to Peace and Unity

On New Year's Day 2026, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla encouraged residents to recommit to peace and harmony, aiming for sustained stability in the state. In a New Year's statement, Bhalla emphasized the importance of unity and mutual respect among all communities.

The governor expressed hope for greater prosperity and understanding, highlighting the spirit of cooperation and compassion. Manipur, currently under President's Rule since February 2025 following ethnic strife, faces significant challenges as BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned amidst criticism.

Singh and State Congress president K Meghachandra Singh also conveyed New Year messages, promoting reconciliation, justice, and an inclusive future. They highlighted the resilience and hope of the people of Manipur despite a turbulent past year filled with pain and loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)