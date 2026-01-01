Left Menu

Pakistan's Path to Economic Renewal: Governance Reforms Unveiled

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced comprehensive economic-governance reforms to combat corruption and improve economic stability. The 142-point plan, part of an IMF-backed initiative, emphasizes institutional building and regulatory simplification. It includes publishing annual reports and enhancing anti-corruption measures, supported by international expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold move to fortify economic stability, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a sweeping reform plan aimed at tackling corruption and improving governance in Pakistan. These reforms, outlined in a 142-point agenda, are in response to vulnerabilities cited by the International Monetary Fund's Governance and Corruption report.

The plan, which is tied to a USD 7 billion IMF bailout package, seeks to address Pakistan's economic challenges by prioritizing institutional building over crisis management. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized three key focus areas: fiscal governance, market confidence, and legal trust restoration, supported by the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office.

A significant outcome of these reforms, set over three years, includes the publication of annual reports on government integrity and corruption assessments. Measures such as legislative reviews of anti-money laundering laws and enhancing judicial training are also part of the strategy. This reformative agenda underscores the government's commitment to rooting out corruption and reviving the economy.

