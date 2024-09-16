Technical Snag Disrupts Central Railway's Suburban Services

A technical snag in the pantograph of an air-conditioned train disrupted services on Central Railway's Down Fast line for nearly an hour on Monday afternoon, an official confirmed.

The disruption, which took place between Mumbra and Diva stations beyond Thane, halted the Dadar-Badlapur AC local on its route at 12:10pm. The issue was resolved by 12:50pm, but two subsequent trains were stranded as a result, a Central Railway spokesperson explained.

Pantographs are devices mounted on train roofs that draw power from overhead equipment. Commuters reported delays of 20-30 minutes for fast local services and claimed some trains were cancelled, causing crowding. Central Railway operates 66 AC locals daily, with a ridership of 78,000, and runs over 1800 suburban services each day.

