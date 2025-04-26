Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Union Busting Executive Order

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration executive order that would strip federal employees of union rights. The National Treasury Employees Union filed a lawsuit, claiming the order infringes on labor rights and the U.S. Constitution. The decision affects thousands of federal workers and has broader legal implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 05:11 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Union Busting Executive Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge delivered a significant blow to the Trump administration on Friday by temporarily halting an executive order intended to revoke union rights for federal employees. The order, contested by the National Treasury Employees Union, faced criticism for potentially infringing on workers' rights and constitutional guarantees.

Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman based in Washington, D.C., ruled to block the order pending further legal proceedings. The contentious order aimed at exempting several federal agencies from the obligation to negotiate with unions sparked concerns about its impact on labor rights and administrative transparency.

The White House, disagreeing with the ruling, announced plans to appeal. Meanwhile, union leaders hailed the decision as a victory for federal workers, emphasizing the critical nature of collective bargaining in safeguarding employees' interests and challenging policy initiatives they find unjust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025