Judge Halts Trump's Union Busting Executive Order

A federal judge delivered a significant blow to the Trump administration on Friday by temporarily halting an executive order intended to revoke union rights for federal employees. The order, contested by the National Treasury Employees Union, faced criticism for potentially infringing on workers' rights and constitutional guarantees.

Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman based in Washington, D.C., ruled to block the order pending further legal proceedings. The contentious order aimed at exempting several federal agencies from the obligation to negotiate with unions sparked concerns about its impact on labor rights and administrative transparency.

The White House, disagreeing with the ruling, announced plans to appeal. Meanwhile, union leaders hailed the decision as a victory for federal workers, emphasizing the critical nature of collective bargaining in safeguarding employees' interests and challenging policy initiatives they find unjust.

