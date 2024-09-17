Intel's German Plant Delay Sparks Economic Debate

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed on Tuesday that U.S. chipmaker Intel remains committed to its $7 billion plan to build plants in eastern Germany despite a two-year construction delay due to cost-cutting measures.

Scholz, speaking in Astana, emphasized the importance of this opportunity to expand Germany's semiconductor industry amid a volatile market, despite the postponement. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger had outlined the delay in a memo, indicating it was a corporate policy decision.

The postponement has sparked a budget dispute within Germany's coalition government. The finance ministry proposed reallocating unused funds, while the economy ministry pushed back. Economists weighed in, suggesting investment in tax reforms instead.

