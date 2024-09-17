Left Menu

India’s IPO Market Defies Global Trends with Record Listings

India's IPO market has become a standout player, defying global trends of subdued public issues. A report from Angel One Wealth reveals that in early 2024, India captured a quarter of global IPO volumes and leads globally with over 5,450 mainboard-listed companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:01 IST
India’s IPO Market Defies Global Trends with Record Listings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) market in India has emerged as a robust outlier, defying the global trend of declining public issues. According to a report by wealth management firm Angel One Wealth, while the global IPO market peaked in 2021, India's public listings surged due to strong domestic demand and inflows, particularly in emerging sectors and companies.

Remarkably, in the first half of 2024, India accounted for a quarter of global IPO volumes. This surge has positioned the country as the global leader in the number of mainboard-listed companies, surpassing 5,450. In contrast, the high point for global markets was in 2021 when 2,388 companies raised USD 453.3 billion through IPOs, marking the most significant surge in two decades.

The report highlighted that in 2023, India saw 178 companies go public, followed by China with 103, the United States with 21, and the United Kingdom with 22. The BSE IPO index, with a 348% gain, substantially outperformed the BSE 500 index's 165% rise, driven by robust listing gains. Notably, SME IPOs outshone mainboard IPOs with an average listing gain skyrocketing from 2% in 2019 to 74% in 2024.

Among the key sectors tapping into the IPO market were consumer products and retail, diversified industrial products, financial services, and healthcare. Additionally, a recent study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) found that investors showed a greater tendency to sell shares from IPOs with positive listing gains, known as the disposition effect. Given the increased participation of retail investors and higher oversubscription rates, SEBI's study, which analyzed data from 144 IPOs between April 2021 and December 2023, aimed to understand this investor behavior shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024