Thunderstorm Halts IPL Thriller in Kolkata

A highly anticipated Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to a thunderstorm. Punjab set a challenging 201 total, thanks to strong performances by Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, before rain washed away any further play, resulting in both teams splitting points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:15 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and hosts Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to severe weather conditions, with both teams walking away with split points. The match, hosted at Eden Gardens, was called off after persistent rain and thunderstorms hit the city on Saturday.

Punjab Kings set a challenging target of 201 runs, powered by splendid half-centuries from young Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. The duo put on a remarkable 120-run stand for the opening wicket, igniting hopes of a high-scoring thriller. However, despite the explosive start, the challenge remained incomplete due to nature's intervention.

KKR managed just one over at the crease, scoring seven runs before the adverse weather forced a premature end to the game. Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, and Andre Russell were among the wicket-takers for KKR but their efforts to contain the Punjab innings went unrewarded as rain washed away any further play opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

