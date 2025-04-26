Left Menu

Historic Titanic Lettercard Fetches Record Price at Auction

A lettercard from Titanic survivor Archibald Gracie, penned days before the ship sank, sold for 300,000 pounds at auction. Addressed to a seller's ancestor, the letter, written on April 10, 1912, detailed his initial impressions of the ship. This rare piece exceeded its initial valuation of 60,000 pounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:15 IST
A historic lettercard, penned by Titanic survivor Archibald Gracie ahead of the tragic sinking, has fetched 300,000 pounds ($399,000) at auction, significantly surpassing its original estimate.

Addressed to his correspondent's great-uncle, the note described Gracie's mixed feelings about the ship, just days before the disaster struck.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge highlighted the artifact's exceptional value and rarity, noting it as the only existing onboard Titanic letter from Gracie. The sale underscores society's enduring fascination with Titanic's profound legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

