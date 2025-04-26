Historic Titanic Lettercard Fetches Record Price at Auction

A historic lettercard, penned by Titanic survivor Archibald Gracie ahead of the tragic sinking, has fetched 300,000 pounds ($399,000) at auction, significantly surpassing its original estimate.

Addressed to his correspondent's great-uncle, the note described Gracie's mixed feelings about the ship, just days before the disaster struck.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge highlighted the artifact's exceptional value and rarity, noting it as the only existing onboard Titanic letter from Gracie. The sale underscores society's enduring fascination with Titanic's profound legacy.

