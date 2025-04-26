Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: J&K Deputy CM Advocates for Kashmiri Safety in Maharashtra

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary met with Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to discuss the safety of J&K residents in Maharashtra, following reports of harassment. Choudhary emphasized security concerns, and Shinde pledged full support. Choudhary's outreach included meetings with students and traders from the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:16 IST
Strengthening Bonds: J&K Deputy CM Advocates for Kashmiri Safety in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary engaged with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the safety concerns of residents from the Union Territory living in Maharashtra.

Choudhary, highlighting recent reports of harassment, pressed on the necessity for rigid security measures. Shinde assured complete cooperation, emphasizing the strong bond between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

This visit is part of increased efforts by J&K's leadership to coordinate with state administrations nationwide, following a terror attack in Pahalgam that raised concerns for the well-being of its people across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025