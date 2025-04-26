Strengthening Bonds: J&K Deputy CM Advocates for Kashmiri Safety in Maharashtra

In a significant meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary engaged with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the safety concerns of residents from the Union Territory living in Maharashtra.

Choudhary, highlighting recent reports of harassment, pressed on the necessity for rigid security measures. Shinde assured complete cooperation, emphasizing the strong bond between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

This visit is part of increased efforts by J&K's leadership to coordinate with state administrations nationwide, following a terror attack in Pahalgam that raised concerns for the well-being of its people across India.

