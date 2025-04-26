Controversial Deportations: Families Torn Apart Amid ICE Actions

Recent deportations executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have raised significant legal and ethical questions. In one case, a Cuban-born mother of a 1-year-old was deported, while in another, a 2-year-old US citizen was removed alongside her Honduran mother.

Lawyers challenge these actions, arguing they were carried out abruptly, without allowing the families to consult legal representatives or family members. The cases highlight the broader debate surrounding President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which critics argue prioritize enforcement over fundamental rights.

Legal authorities and organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have criticized these deportations as an 'abuse of power,' questioning the process and the rationale behind deporting a US citizen and separating families.

(With inputs from agencies.)