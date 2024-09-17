Left Menu

Air India to Complete Legacy Fleet Upgrade by Mid-2025

Air India aims to complete the upgradation of its 27 A320 neo aircraft by mid-2025. This is part of a $400 million program to upgrade 67 aircraft, including 40 Boeing planes. The airline's Engineering team will oversee the project, which involves installing over 15,000 next-generation seats.

Air India announced on Tuesday that it plans to complete the upgradation of its 27 legacy A320 neo aircraft by mid-2025. This move will ensure all its narrow-body planes feature a three-class configuration: business, premium economy, and economy seats.

Launched on Monday as part of a USD 400 million refit programme, the Tata Group-owned airline aims to upgrade 67 aircraft, encompassing 40 Boeing planes. The initiative starts with the single-aisle A320 neo aircraft, and after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the prototype plane VT-EXN is expected to return to commercial service by December 2024.

Between three to four aircraft will receive upgrades each month, with the full narrow-body fleet expected to be refurbished by mid-2025. The legacy wide-body fleet's refit, including B787 and B777 planes, is slated to begin in early 2025. Coordinated by Air India's Engineering team and global OEMs like Collins, Astronics, and Thales, the refit involves installing over 15,000 next-generation seats.

