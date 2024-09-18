Tata Power Renewable Secures 400 MW Hybrid Project in Maharashtra

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has been awarded a contract by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) to develop a 400 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid project in Maharashtra. The company announced securing the Letter of Award (LoA) in a filing on Wednesday.

According to TPREL, the project includes an initial contracted capacity of 200 MW, with a greenshoe option for an additional 200 MW. This initiative represents the largest renewable energy project for TPREL in Maharashtra to date, aligning with MSEDCL's broader strategy to meet the state's Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and address future power demands through competitive tariffs.

"The project is part of MSEDCL's broader initiative to meet the state's Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) and address future power demands at competitive tariffs. The LoA was issued through a competitive bidding process conducted via an electronically based reverse auction portal," the company stated. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signing between TPREL and MSEDCL. Once operational, it will significantly reduce carbon emissions, cutting approximately 895 million kilograms of CO2 annually.

The wind-solar hybrid installation will supply power to MSEDCL, sustainably meeting the utility's energy needs and enhancing Maharashtra's renewable energy portfolio. The project will also optimize the use of local land resources, fostering regional development.

TPREL noted that its total renewable energy capacity now stands at 10.5 GW, with 5.7 GW of projects in various stages of implementation. Out of its operational 4.8 GW capacity, 3.8 GW comes from solar energy, and 1 GW from wind energy projects. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)