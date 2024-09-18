RedBeryl™ and Ellidore Forge Exclusive Luxury Lifestyle Partnership

New Delhi [India], September 18: RedBeryl™, a renowned luxury lifestyle management company, has announced an exclusive partnership with Ellidore, a prestigious name in luxury lifestyle memberships. Ellidore excels in crafting unique, high-end experiences for its elite clientele, combining lifestyle management, travel, fashion, events, tickets, and access.

RedBeryl™'s Red Card Members will now benefit from a complimentary Ellidore membership for the first year, gaining VIP access to bespoke luxury services. This strategic alliance allows RedBeryl™ Members to tap into Ellidore's expansive network, offering globally tailored experiences. With specialists in travel, events, lifestyle, and personal shopping on hand, members can enjoy these services from any location.

Manoj Adlakha, Founder & CEO of RedBeryl™, stated, 'We eagerly anticipate providing our HNIs and Ultra HNIs with a world-class lifestyle network. Partnering with Ellidore expands our global reach and enhances the exclusive experiences available to our Red Card Members.' Ellidore members visiting India will enjoy RedBeryl™'s comprehensive offerings, including a dedicated Luxury Lifestyle Manager and 24/7 concierge services, alongside complimentary access to RedBeryl™'s digital platforms.

Simon Blackford, Co-Founder & Director of Partnerships at Ellidore, expressed excitement over the partnership, emphasizing the opportunity to provide RedBeryl Members with personalized luxury experiences worldwide. This collaboration signifies a new benchmark in global luxury services, marking Ellidore's first partnership in India.

