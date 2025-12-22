Left Menu

Controversy Over Pulled '60 Minutes' Deportation Story

CBS News' '60 Minutes' did not air a report on Trump administration deportations to El Salvador following a decision by new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. The story, focusing on deportees sent to CECOT prison, was held for additional context from the Trump administration. The decision has sparked controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:26 IST
CBS News' "60 Minutes" delayed airing a report on Trump-era deportations to El Salvador via new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss's orders, leading to widespread criticism.

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi interviewed deportees sent to the infamous CECOT prison, but the segment was withheld to incorporate perspective from the Trump administration.

Weiss, who was appointed editor-in-chief following CBS's parent company's acquisition by Paramount, faced scrutiny over the decision. Weiss emphasizes ensuring stories have comprehensive context and claims she anticipates airing the report when complete.

