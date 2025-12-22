Controversy Over Pulled '60 Minutes' Deportation Story

CBS News' "60 Minutes" delayed airing a report on Trump-era deportations to El Salvador via new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss's orders, leading to widespread criticism.

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi interviewed deportees sent to the infamous CECOT prison, but the segment was withheld to incorporate perspective from the Trump administration.

Weiss, who was appointed editor-in-chief following CBS's parent company's acquisition by Paramount, faced scrutiny over the decision. Weiss emphasizes ensuring stories have comprehensive context and claims she anticipates airing the report when complete.