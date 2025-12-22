Left Menu

Congo Sets the Stage for Cobalt Exports Under New Quota System

The Democratic Republic of Congo is preparing for its first cobalt shipment by Chinese company CMOC under a new quota system. This development comes amidst a global cobalt supply crunch and soaring prices. The country has allocated export quotas to major producers, impacting global battery supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:26 IST
Congo Sets the Stage for Cobalt Exports Under New Quota System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is gearing up for its inaugural cobalt shipment under a freshly introduced quota system. This strategic move involves Chinese company CMOC, poised to dispatch their first batch in the upcoming days, as revealed by two government officials.

With the Congo contributing over 70% of the world's mined cobalt, now estimated at 280,000 metric tons annually, this measure could significantly influence global supply chains. A prior export ban had driven cobalt prices upward.

While exact shipment details remain under wraps, the new system earmarked a quota of 18,125 metric tons for the fourth quarter. The initiative will regulate yearly exports to 96,600 tons from 2026 onwards, impacting major producers like CMOC and Glencore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025