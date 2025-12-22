Congo Sets the Stage for Cobalt Exports Under New Quota System

The Democratic Republic of Congo is gearing up for its inaugural cobalt shipment under a freshly introduced quota system. This strategic move involves Chinese company CMOC, poised to dispatch their first batch in the upcoming days, as revealed by two government officials.

With the Congo contributing over 70% of the world's mined cobalt, now estimated at 280,000 metric tons annually, this measure could significantly influence global supply chains. A prior export ban had driven cobalt prices upward.

While exact shipment details remain under wraps, the new system earmarked a quota of 18,125 metric tons for the fourth quarter. The initiative will regulate yearly exports to 96,600 tons from 2026 onwards, impacting major producers like CMOC and Glencore.

