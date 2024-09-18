Kapsch Group Eyes India's Rapid Growth with Innovative GNSS Tolling Solutions

The World Bank's forecast of a 7% growth for India in FY25 has ignited interest among global business houses. George Kapsch, Chairman and Global CEO of the Kapsch Group, believes this is the opportune moment to enter the Indian market and expand the group's business operations. 'India is performing exceptionally well now, and we are eager to seize this moment with the right partners,' said Kapsch in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the Kapsch Group boasts a workforce of 4,000 and operates in 50 countries. Kapsch highlighted India's rapid modernization and growth while maintaining its cultural integrity. 'Unlike many nations that compromise their identity for economic gains, India strikes a perfect balance between modernization and cultural preservation,' he expressed during his first visit to India.

Kapsch TrafficCom, well-known for its expertise in GNSS-based tolling technology, sees great potential in India's burgeoning market. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is preparing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a GNSS tolling solution, set to be issued by late FY 2024. To execute this, Kapsch Group is collaborating with Indian firm Comvision. 'We connected instantly and see great potential in this partnership. Our extensive global GNSS experience aligns perfectly with Comvision's local market insights,' Kapsch noted.

Despite slow global adoption, GNSS tolling is gaining traction, with India emerging as a front-runner. 'Our initial GNSS implementation in Germany was cost-prohibitive, but we've developed more affordable options, giving us a competitive edge,' said Kapsch. He added that GNSS could alleviate India's tollbooth congestion and improve safety by allowing free-flowing traffic.

Additionally, Kapsch proposed intelligent routing and adaptive traffic signal control to manage congestion effectively. 'Introducing congestion charges for vehicles entering downtown areas could also be beneficial,' he suggested, emphasizing the blend of Kapsch's technological prowess and India's infrastructural needs.

