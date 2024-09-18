UNOPS and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health Launch $13.5M Oxygen Plant Initiative

UNOPS has partnered with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health to implement a $13.5 million project funded by the World Bank, aimed at procuring and installing oxygen plants in hospitals across the country. This initiative is set to enhance healthcare delivery, bolster emergency preparedness, and stimulate local economies by ensuring medical facilities can provide consistent, high-quality care.

The establishment of oxygen plants not only addresses critical healthcare needs but also reduces Ethiopia's reliance on costly imports. This project is expected to create jobs, facilitate skills transfer, and yield various economic benefits at the community level.

Under the agreement, UNOPS will oversee the procurement of advanced oxygen generation and supply equipment, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency. The organization will also manage the installation and integration of these systems into health facilities, ensuring a smooth and timely execution of the project.

Ms. Worknesh Mekonnen, Director of the Multi-Country Office of UNOPS and Representative to the African Union, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are excited to work with the Ministry of Health on this critical project. The demand for oxygen supply systems has surged, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership not only meets current needs but also prepares us for future demands in healthcare and industrial sectors.”

Installation of the oxygen plants will begin immediately, with the aim of achieving full operational capacity across all targeted facilities by December 2025. This initiative is expected to significantly improve the reliability and capacity of oxygen delivery in Ethiopia’s healthcare system.