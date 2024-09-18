Left Menu

UNOPS and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health Launch $13.5M Oxygen Plant Initiative

The establishment of oxygen plants not only addresses critical healthcare needs but also reduces Ethiopia's reliance on costly imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:24 IST
UNOPS and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health Launch $13.5M Oxygen Plant Initiative
The organization will also manage the installation and integration of these systems into health facilities, ensuring a smooth and timely execution of the project. Image Credit: ANI

UNOPS has partnered with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health to implement a $13.5 million project funded by the World Bank, aimed at procuring and installing oxygen plants in hospitals across the country. This initiative is set to enhance healthcare delivery, bolster emergency preparedness, and stimulate local economies by ensuring medical facilities can provide consistent, high-quality care.

The establishment of oxygen plants not only addresses critical healthcare needs but also reduces Ethiopia's reliance on costly imports. This project is expected to create jobs, facilitate skills transfer, and yield various economic benefits at the community level.

Under the agreement, UNOPS will oversee the procurement of advanced oxygen generation and supply equipment, ensuring compliance with the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency. The organization will also manage the installation and integration of these systems into health facilities, ensuring a smooth and timely execution of the project.

Ms. Worknesh Mekonnen, Director of the Multi-Country Office of UNOPS and Representative to the African Union, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are excited to work with the Ministry of Health on this critical project. The demand for oxygen supply systems has surged, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership not only meets current needs but also prepares us for future demands in healthcare and industrial sectors.”

Installation of the oxygen plants will begin immediately, with the aim of achieving full operational capacity across all targeted facilities by December 2025. This initiative is expected to significantly improve the reliability and capacity of oxygen delivery in Ethiopia’s healthcare system.

 

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024