Dockworkers Threaten Strike Over Automation and Wages

Around 45,000 dockworkers on the US East and Gulf Coasts threaten to strike on Oct 1 to protest automation and demand higher wages, potentially shutting down ports handling half of the nation's cargo. The dispute could significantly impact US freight movement and the economy, particularly during the holiday retail season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:29 IST
  • United States

Determined to thwart the automation of their jobs, approximately 45,000 dockworkers across the US East and Gulf Coasts are threatening to strike on October 1. This move would shut down ports responsible for handling around half of the nation's cargo from ships.

The International Longshoremen's Union is demanding significantly higher wages and a total ban on automating cranes, gates, and container movements used in loading and unloading freight at 36 US ports. The outcome of this dispute will likely impact US freight movement for years to come.

A brief strike may not cause major consumer product shortages during the holiday season, but a prolonged strike could result in notable shortages. Even a short strike would disrupt the US economy, leading to traffic congestion as cargo is diverted to West Coast ports, where workers belong to a different union. Despite optimizations to avoid it, a ship backlog is expected when work resumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

