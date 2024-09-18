Dockworkers Threaten Strike Over Automation and Wages

Determined to thwart the automation of their jobs, approximately 45,000 dockworkers across the US East and Gulf Coasts are threatening to strike on October 1. This move would shut down ports responsible for handling around half of the nation's cargo from ships.

The International Longshoremen's Union is demanding significantly higher wages and a total ban on automating cranes, gates, and container movements used in loading and unloading freight at 36 US ports. The outcome of this dispute will likely impact US freight movement for years to come.

A brief strike may not cause major consumer product shortages during the holiday season, but a prolonged strike could result in notable shortages. Even a short strike would disrupt the US economy, leading to traffic congestion as cargo is diverted to West Coast ports, where workers belong to a different union. Despite optimizations to avoid it, a ship backlog is expected when work resumes.

