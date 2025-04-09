Mamata Banerjee Vows to Protect Minority Rights in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured minority communities that she will not permit a 'divide and rule' approach in the state. Addressing the Jain community, she addressed concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, stating she will defend minority properties and rights.
In a firm stand against divisive policies, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured minority communities on Wednesday that she will not allow any 'divide and rule policy' to take hold in the state.
Speaking at a Jain community event in Kolkata, Banerjee acknowledged the discontent among Muslims regarding the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act. She pledged to protect the rights and properties of all minority groups.
Banerjee highlighted the current situation in Bangladesh, suggesting that the Waqf Bill's timing was inappropriate. The bill, after extensive debate, was passed by both houses of Parliament and received presidential assent last Saturday.
