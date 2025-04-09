Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Threats to Fish Vendors in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra accuses BJP supporters of threatening Bengali fish vendors in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park. She shared a video claiming intimidation near a temple. BJP leader Amit Malviya labels the video as fake, citing a journalist's report denying threats. Delhi Police investigates as tensions simmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:20 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra alleged on Wednesday that supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had issued threats to Bengali fish vendors in Chittaranjan Park, a predominantly Bengali enclave in southeast Delhi.

Moitra released a video claiming that the vendors were being intimidated by BJP activists who purportedly objected to the presence of fish and meat shops near a temple in the area. However, BJP leader Amit Malviya dismissed the video as fabricated, citing another report that refuted the claims.

The controversy has sparked a public debate, with BJP's Delhi President, Virender Sachdeva, criticizing Moitra's allegations and urging respect for temple sanctity. As tensions rise, the Delhi Police confirmed that no formal complaints were lodged, but they have launched an enquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

