India's Naval Advancements: Rafale and Scorpene Deals with France

The Indian government's approval of procurement for 26 naval Rafale jets from France represents a significant step forward in bolstering its defense capabilities. Set at a cost of approximately Rs 64,000 crore, this move underscores India's commitment to modernizing its naval fleet.

The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Rafale jet purchase, while the procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines awaits final clearance. The Rafale marine jets are primarily intended for deployment on the indigenously developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

This acquisition falls under the broader umbrella of Project 75, which has already seen the successful construction of six Scorpene submarines in India. The deal will be executed through an inter-governmental agreement, highlighting the continued defense collaboration between India and France.

(With inputs from agencies.)