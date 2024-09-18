Left Menu

Boeing Halts Production Amid Machinist Strike Leading to Furloughs

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced the temporary furlough of numerous U.S. executives and employees due to a machinist strike that started last Friday. The strike has halted production of the 737 MAX and other models. Executives will also face pay cuts during the furlough period.

Updated: 18-09-2024 21:31 IST
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg announced Wednesday that the planemaker will be temporarily furloughing numerous U.S.-based executives and other employees. This decision follows a machinist strike by about 30,000 workers that began on Friday, effectively halting production of the 737 MAX and other aircraft.

"We are initiating temporary furloughs over the coming days that will impact a large number of US-based executives, managers, and employees," Kelly Ortberg stated. "Selected employees will take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rotational basis for the duration of the strike."

Ortberg also mentioned that he and other Boeing leaders would be taking a proportional reduction in pay for the strike's duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

