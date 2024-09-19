Iconic Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy Amid Market Shifts

Left Menu

Tupperware Brands, an iconic name in plastic kitchenware, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Orlando-based firm cited declining sales, increasing competition, and a shift away from direct sales as key factors. Despite this, the company aims to continue operations and transform into a digital-first, technology-led business.

Updated: 19-09-2024 08:29 IST
Orlando, Florida-based Tupperware Brands, a pioneer in plastic kitchenware, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company, known for its iconic food storage containers and midcentury Tupperware parties, reported steep declines in sales, rising competition, and challenges in the direct-to-consumer business model.

Despite enjoying brand ubiquity similar to Kleenex and Teflon, Tupperware struggled to rejuvenate its core operations and failed to secure a viable acquisition offer. The company cited consumer shifts away from direct sales, as well as growing public health and environmental concerns about plastic, as contributing factors to its financial woes.

Founded in 1946, Tupperware plans to continue its operations during the bankruptcy proceedings while seeking court approval for a sale. President and CEO Laurie Ann Goldman emphasized the company's commitment to serving its customers and transforming into a digital-first business, despite the challenges ahead.

