Odisha Govt Greenlights Rs 39,271 Crore Investment for 17,000+ Jobs

The Odisha government has approved investment proposals worth Rs 39,271 crore, projected to generate over 17,000 jobs. These investments span multiple sectors including electronics, steel, chemicals, cement, and green ammonia. The projects will be established across eight districts, with the goal of making Odisha a premier industrial hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:12 IST
Odisha Govt Greenlights Rs 39,271 Crore Investment for 17,000+ Jobs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Odisha government has approved investment proposals amounting to Rs 39,271 crore, aimed at generating employment opportunities for over 17,000 individuals across various sectors, officials announced Wednesday. The investment proposals received the nod during a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The meeting saw the approval of 12 key industrial projects, including those in electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), steel, metal downstream, chemical, cement, green ammonia, and plastics. These initiatives are to be set up in eight districts including Khurdha, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Balasore, and Keonjhar.

"Our government is committed to fostering an environment conducive to industrial growth and economic development in Odisha. We aim to position the state as a premier investment destination in India," said Chief Minister Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

