Odisha Govt Greenlights Rs 39,271 Crore Investment for 17,000+ Jobs

The Odisha government has approved investment proposals amounting to Rs 39,271 crore, aimed at generating employment opportunities for over 17,000 individuals across various sectors, officials announced Wednesday. The investment proposals received the nod during a High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The meeting saw the approval of 12 key industrial projects, including those in electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), steel, metal downstream, chemical, cement, green ammonia, and plastics. These initiatives are to be set up in eight districts including Khurdha, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Balasore, and Keonjhar.

"Our government is committed to fostering an environment conducive to industrial growth and economic development in Odisha. We aim to position the state as a premier investment destination in India," said Chief Minister Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)