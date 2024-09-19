Petroleum Minister Hails India's Economic Rise and US Collaboration

India's economic growth trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highlighted by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who noted the country's rise from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the 5th largest by 2019.

Speaking at a community reception organized by Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, Puri emphasized Houston's critical role in the global energy sector, particularly in green hydrogen and aerospace. He also praised the expanding US-India collaboration in clean energy, highlighting initiatives in biofuel blending and refining capacity.

Puri underscored the significance of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and acknowledged PM Modi's political successes. He detailed India's urban development plans, citing a USD 25 billion commitment to urban infrastructure, comparing it to building a new Chicago each year. Additionally, he noted the rise in Indian airports from 74 to 150. Events like 'Howdy Modi' and contributions from the Indian diaspora were also praised for strengthening ties and enhancing India's global image.

