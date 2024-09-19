Left Menu

Petroleum Minister Hails India's Economic Rise and US Collaboration

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised India's rapid economic advancement under PM Narendra Modi, noting its rise from the 10th to the 5th largest economy by 2019. He also highlighted US-India collaboration in clean energy and significant urban development initiatives. Puri acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora in enhancing India's global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:30 IST
Petroleum Minister Hails India's Economic Rise and US Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India's economic growth trajectory under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was highlighted by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who noted the country's rise from the 10th largest economy in 2014 to the 5th largest by 2019.

Speaking at a community reception organized by Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, Puri emphasized Houston's critical role in the global energy sector, particularly in green hydrogen and aerospace. He also praised the expanding US-India collaboration in clean energy, highlighting initiatives in biofuel blending and refining capacity.

Puri underscored the significance of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership and acknowledged PM Modi's political successes. He detailed India's urban development plans, citing a USD 25 billion commitment to urban infrastructure, comparing it to building a new Chicago each year. Additionally, he noted the rise in Indian airports from 74 to 150. Events like 'Howdy Modi' and contributions from the Indian diaspora were also praised for strengthening ties and enhancing India's global image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024