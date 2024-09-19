Assam Rolls Out Expanded 'Orunodoi 3.0' Scheme, Aiding 37.2 Lakh Beneficiaries

The Assam government on Thursday introduced the third edition of its flagship poverty alleviation scheme 'Orunodoi', targeting 37.2 lakh beneficiaries for direct cash transfers.

Dubbed 'Orunodoi 3.0', the scheme's beneficiary list has expanded by over 12.5 lakh people, making it the largest state-run DBT initiative in Assam to date. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officiated the launch, distributing Orunodoi Cards to new beneficiaries at a special event.

The scheme aims to empower women from poor families, providing Rs 1,250 monthly directly to their bank accounts every 10th of the month. An official statement emphasized the importance of phasing out Orunodoi 1.0 and 2.0, updating the scheme's data and standards to better serve the new and existing beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)