Left Menu

Assam Rolls Out Expanded 'Orunodoi 3.0' Scheme, Aiding 37.2 Lakh Beneficiaries

The Assam government launched the third edition of its poverty alleviation scheme 'Orunodoi', now covering 37.2 lakh beneficiaries. This edition surpasses the previous one by 12.5 lakh people and is the largest state-run Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative in Assam, aimed especially at empowering women through direct cash transfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:50 IST
Assam Rolls Out Expanded 'Orunodoi 3.0' Scheme, Aiding 37.2 Lakh Beneficiaries
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government on Thursday introduced the third edition of its flagship poverty alleviation scheme 'Orunodoi', targeting 37.2 lakh beneficiaries for direct cash transfers.

Dubbed 'Orunodoi 3.0', the scheme's beneficiary list has expanded by over 12.5 lakh people, making it the largest state-run DBT initiative in Assam to date. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officiated the launch, distributing Orunodoi Cards to new beneficiaries at a special event.

The scheme aims to empower women from poor families, providing Rs 1,250 monthly directly to their bank accounts every 10th of the month. An official statement emphasized the importance of phasing out Orunodoi 1.0 and 2.0, updating the scheme's data and standards to better serve the new and existing beneficiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024